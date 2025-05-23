 |  Login 
US rebar imports up 85.9 percent in March from February

Friday, 23 May 2025 17:52:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 85,753 mt in February this year, up 85.9 percent month on month and down 11.5 percent year on year. By value, rebar imports totaled $52.3 million in March this year, compared to $30.8 million in February and $59.7 million in March last year.

The US imported the most rebar from Egypt in March with 27,750 mt. Other top sources of imported rebar in March include Vietnam with 16,770 mt, Bulgaria with 16,118 mt, Mexico with 7,672 mt, and the Dominican Republic with 7,501 mt.


