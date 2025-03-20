 |  Login 
US rebar imports up 191.1 percent in January from December

Thursday, 20 March 2025 03:42:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 166,058 mt in January this year, up 191.1 percent month on month and up 310.5 percent year on year. By value, rebar imports totaled $105.2 million in January this year, compared to $39.5 million in December and $26.8 million in January last year.

The US imported the most rebar from Turkey in January with 29,953 mt. Other top sources of imported rebar in January include Bulgaria with 29,789 mt, Mexico with 28,663 mt, Algeria with 28,602 mt, and Vietnam with 17,687 mt.


