US rebar imports down 72.2 percent in February from January

Wednesday, 23 April 2025 17:37:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 46,120 mt in February this year, down 72.2 percent month on month and down 55.3 percent year on year. By value, rebar imports totaled $30.8 million in February this year, compared to $105.2 million in January and $61.9 million in February last year.

The US imported the most rebar from Mexico in February with 18,017 mt. Other top sources of imported rebar in February include Egypt with 13,233 mt, Bulgaria with 9,531 mt, the Dominican Republic with 2,867 mt, and Canada with 2,341 mt.


