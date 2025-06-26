 |  Login 
US rebar imports down 36.1 percent in April 2025

Thursday, 26 June 2025 06:19:53 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 54,756 mt in April this year, down 36.1 percent month on month and down 53.7 percent year on year. By value, rebar imports totaled $31.1 million in April this year, compared to $52.3 million in March and $76.9 million in April last year.

The US imported the most rebar from Algeria in April with 28,966 mt. Other top sources of imported rebar in April include Vietnam with 19,204 mt, the Dominican Republic with 4,632 mt and Mexico with 1,549 mt.


