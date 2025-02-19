US rebar imports down 13.7 percent in December from November

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 57,042 mt in December this year, down 13.7 percent month on month and up 22.2 percent year on year. By value, rebar imports totaled $39.5 million in December this year, compared to $43.4 million in November and $30.8 million in December last year.

The US imported the most rebar from Mexico in December with 26,419 mt. Other top sources of imported rebar in December include Bulgaria with 20,109 mt, Canada with 5,400 mt, Vietnam with 3,389 mt, and South Korea with 1,023 mt.