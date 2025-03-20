US rebar exports up 44.5 percent in January from December

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 29,365 mt in January this year, up 44.5 percent month on month and up 63.7 percent year on year. By value, rebar exports totaled $22.7 million in January, compared to $9.8 million in the previous month and $14.8 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in January with 23,586 mt, compared to 9,916 mt in December and 16,301 mt in January last year. The other top destination was the Dominican Republic with 4,124 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in January.