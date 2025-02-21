US rebar exports down 35.8 percent in December from November

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 12,008 mt in December this year, down 35.8 percent month on month and down 14.1 percent year on year. By value, rebar exports totaled $9.8 million in December, compared to $14.9 million in the previous month and $11.4 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in December with 9,916 mt, compared to 14,215 mt in November and 12,816 mt in December last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in December.