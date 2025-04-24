US rebar exports down 30.8 percent in February from January

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 20,317 mt in February this year, down 30.8 percent month on month and down 29.4 percent year on year. By value, rebar exports totaled $16.6 million in February, compared to $22.7 million in the previous month and $21.0 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in February with 13,432 mt, compared to 23,586 mt in January and 26,401 mt in February last year. The other top destination was the Dominican Republic with 5,204 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in February.