US rebar exports down 13.8 percent in March from February

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 17,501 mt in March this year, down 13.8 percent month on month and up seven percent year on year. By value, rebar exports totaled $14.7 million in March, compared to $16.6 million in the previous month and $13.7 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in March with 10,350 mt, compared to 13,432 mt in February and 13,934 mt in March last year. The other top destinations were the Dominican Republic with 3,845 mt and the Bahamas with 1,227 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in March.