US raw steel production up 2.4 percent week on week

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 11:07:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the week ending on September 26, 2020, domestic raw steel production was 1,480,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 66.1 percent.

Production for the week ending September 26, 2020 is up 2.4 percent from the previous week ending September 19, 2020 when production was 1,446,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 64.5 percent.

Production was 1,801,000 net tons in the week ending September 26, 2019 while the capability utilization then was 77.4 percent. The current week production represents a 17.8 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through September 26, 2020 was 57,654,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 65.8 percent. That is down 20.1 percent from the 72,134,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 80.3 percent.


