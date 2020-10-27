US raw steel production up 0.5 percent week on week

Tuesday, 27 October 2020 12:27:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the week ending on October 24, 2020, domestic raw steel production in the US was 1,542,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 69.7 percent.

Production for the week ending October 24, 2020 is up 0.5 percent from the previous week ending October 17, 2020 when production was 1,535,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 69.4 percent.

Production was 1,805,000 net tons in the week ending October 24, 2019 while the capability utilization then was 78.0 percent. The current week production represents a 14.6 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through October 24, 2020 was 64,023,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 66.4 percent. That is down 19.3 percent from the 79,350,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 80.1 percent.