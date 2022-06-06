﻿
US raw steel production retreats 0.9% week-over-week

Monday, 06 June 2022 00:28:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to data from the American Iron and Steel Institute, for the week ending June 4, 2022, domestic raw steel production was 1,781,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 81.6 percent. Production was 1,840,000 net tons in the week ending June 4, 2021 while the capability utilization then was 82.1 percent.

The current week production represents a 3.2 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year. Production for the week ending June 4, 2022 is down 0.9 percent from the previous week ending May 28, 2022 when production was 1,798,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 82.4 percent.

Adjusted year-to-date production through June 4, 2022 was 38,874,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 80.6 percent. That is down 1.6 percent from the 39,517,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 78.8 percent.

Broken down by districts, the production for the week ending June 4, 2022 in thousands of net tons is as follows: North East: 170; Great Lakes: 577; Midwest: 207; Southern: 758 and Western: 69 for a total of 1781.


