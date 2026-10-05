US raw steel production decreases by 2.4 percent - week 40, 2026

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on October 3, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.801 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 78.3 percent.

Production for the week ending on October 3, 2026, decreased 2.4 percent from the previous week ending September 26, 2026, when production was 1.845 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 80.5 percent.

Production was 1.718 million net tons in the week ending October 3, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 77.0 percent. The current week production represents a 4.8 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through October 3, 2026, was 71.967 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 79.0 percent. That is up 5.3 percent from 68.362 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 77.1 percent.