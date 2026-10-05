 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US raw steel production decreases by 2.4 percent - week 40, 2026

Monday, 05 October 2026 23:53:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on October 3, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.801 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 78.3 percent.

Production for the week ending on October 3, 2026, decreased 2.4 percent from the previous week ending September 26, 2026, when production was 1.845 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 80.5 percent.

Production was 1.718 million net tons in the week ending October 3, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 77.0 percent. The current week production represents a 4.8 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through October 3, 2026, was 71.967 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 79.0 percent. That is up 5.3 percent from 68.362 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 77.1 percent.

Tags: US North America Production 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

Similar articles

Nucor CSP HRC price continues up again as low imports crimp supply, long lead times seen

28 Sep | Flats and Slab

AISI urges Trump to press Xi on Chinese steel overcapacity at Washington summit

24 Sep | Steel News

Brazil HDG exports fall for second month on lack of US August exports

14 Sep | Steel News

MagIron targets two million mt of US merchant pig iron production

10 Sep | Steel News

US steel mill shipments down 3.7 percent in July 2026 from June

10 Sep | Steel News

US raw steel production decreases by 0.6 percent - week 36, 2026

09 Sep | Steel News

US long steel prices stable to up on reports of tight rebar supply and steady demand

03 Sep | Longs and Billet

US raw steel production decreases by 1.6 percent - week 35, 2026

31 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian HDG exports fell 37 pc in July on lack of US shipments, Vietnam imports slip

21 Aug | Steel News

Nucor CSP for HRC posts larger weekly gain versus week ago amid continued reports of tight supply

17 Aug | Flats and Slab