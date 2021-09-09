US plates in coil imports up 9.8 percent in July

Thursday, 09 September 2021 20:22:43 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 126,157 mt in July 2021, up 9.8 percent from June and up 133.9 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $127.6 million in July 2021, compared to $122.9 million in June and $32.4 million in July 2020.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in July, with 80,353 mt, compared to 66,274 mt in June and 39,494 mt in July 2020. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in July include Korea, with 24,342 mt; Turkey, with 6,667 mt; Germany, with 3,945 mt; and Netherlands, with 2,886 mt.