﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US plates in coil imports up 9.8 percent in July

Thursday, 09 September 2021 20:22:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 126,157 mt in July 2021, up 9.8 percent from June and up 133.9 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $127.6 million in July 2021, compared to $122.9 million in June and $32.4 million in July 2020.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in July, with 80,353 mt, compared to 66,274 mt in June and 39,494 mt in July 2020. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in July include Korea, with 24,342 mt; Turkey, with 6,667 mt; Germany, with 3,945 mt; and Netherlands, with 2,886 mt.


Tags: flats  USA  trading  plate  North America  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09 Sep

US HRC exports up 27.1 percent in July
08 Sep

US cut-length plate exports down 3.6 percent in July
03 Sep

US HRC imports down 11.7 percent in July
24 Aug

US tin plate exports down 2.7 percent in June
19 Aug

US cut-length plate imports up 26.0 percent in June