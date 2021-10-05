﻿
US plates in coil imports up 8.8 percent in August

Tuesday, 05 October 2021 21:35:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 137,264 mt in August 2021, up 8.8 percent from July and up 216.5 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $139.9 million in August 2021, compared to $127.6 million in July and $24.6 million in August 2020.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in August, with 93,284 mt, compared to 80,353 mt in July and 32,265 mt in August 2020. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in August include Germany, with 8,834 mt; Mexico, with 8,335 mt; Korea, with 5,899 mt; and Netherlands, with 5,565 mt.


