US plates in coil imports up 3.6 percent in January

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 21:51:21 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 120,475 mt in January 2024, up 3.6 percent from December and up 10.4 percent from January 2023 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $112.1 million in January 2024, compared to $94.8 million in December and $93.7 million in January 2023.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in January, with 65,002 mt, compared to 63,486 mt in December and 63,267 mt in January 2023. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in January include Mexico, with 17,421 mt; Netherlands, with 12,065 mt; South Korea, with 8,655 mt; and Brazil, with 5,344 mt.