US plates in coil imports down 3.1 percent in September from August

Wednesday, 27 November 2024 04:23:22 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 76,660 mt in September 2024, down 3.1 percent from August and down 13.5 percent from September 2024 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $63.8 million in September 2024, compared to $64.1 million in August and $80.9 million in September 2023.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in September, with 49,295 mt, compared to 47,691 mt in August and 51,095 mt in September 2023. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in September include South Korea with 12,564 mt, the Netherlands with 4,958 mt, France with 3,823 mt, and Mexico with 2,693 mt.


