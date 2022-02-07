US plates in coil imports down 18.5 percent in December

Monday, 07 February 2022 21:39:44 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 143,226 mt in December 2021, down 18.5 percent from November but up 69.3 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $223.9 million in December 2021, compared to $201.4 million in November and $52.7 million in December 2020.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in December, with 62,557 mt, compared to 84,563 mt in November and 48,151 mt in December 2020. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in December include Mexico, with 27,023 mt; Germany, with 12,694 mt; Sweden, with 7,396 mt; and Korea, with 6,662 mt.