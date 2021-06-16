US plates in coil exports down 2.4 percent in April

Wednesday, 16 June 2021 20:03:09 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 39,904 mt in April 2021, down 2.4 percent from March but up 48.3 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $38.9 million in April, compared to $43.2 million in the previous month and $20.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in April with 30,892 mt, compared to 32,619 mt in March and 18,465 mt in April 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 8,810 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in April.