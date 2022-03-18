﻿
English
US plates in coil exports down 13.8 percent in January

Friday, 18 March 2022 19:48:55 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 40,943 mt in January 2022, down 13.8 percent from December and down 4.8 percent from January 2021. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $48.1 million in January, compared to $50.6 million in the previous month and $37.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in January with 23,995 mt, compared to 32,540 mt in December and 32,265 mt in January 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 16,826 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in January.


