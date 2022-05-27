﻿
US merchant bar exports down 7.4 percent in March

Friday, 27 May 2022 19:08:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 4,595 mt in March 2022, down 7.4 percent from February and down 10.9 percent from March 2021. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $6.2 million in March, compared to $6.8 million in the previous month and $5.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in March with 2,277 mt, compared to 2,261 mt in February and 3,247 mt in March 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,251 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in March.


