US mechanical tubing imports down 18.7 percent in September

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 26,143 mt in September 2020, down 18.7 percent from August and down 35.1 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $31.7 million in September 2020, compared to $38.0 million in the previous month and $56.3 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Canada in September, with 10,662 mt, compared to 10,032 mt in August and 8,285 mt in September 2019. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in September include Mexico, with 5,440 mt; Germany, with 1,931 mt; and India, with 1,872 mt.