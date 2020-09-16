US mechanical tubing imports down 13.3 percent in July

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 18:49:03 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 32,988 mt in July 2020, down 13.3 percent from June and down 37.7 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $37.9 million in July 2020, compared to $45.7 million in the previous month and $71.7 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in July, with 14,153 mt, compared to 17,282 mt in June and 15,383 mt in July 2019. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in July include Canada, with 9,096 mt; Germany, with 2,230 mt; and China, with 1,972 mt.