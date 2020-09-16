﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US mechanical tubing imports down 13.3 percent in July

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 18:49:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 32,988 mt in July 2020, down 13.3 percent from June and down 37.7 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $37.9 million in July 2020, compared to $45.7 million in the previous month and $71.7 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in July, with 14,153 mt, compared to 17,282 mt in June and 15,383 mt in July 2019. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in July include Canada, with 9,096 mt; Germany, with 2,230 mt; and China, with 1,972 mt.


Tags: tubular  trading  North America  tubing   USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Sep

US line pipe imports down 35.6 percent in July
03  Sep

US mechanical tubing exports up 57.7 percent in June
03  Sep

US OCTG imports down 37.8 percent in July
26  Aug

US structural pipe and tube exports up 24.3 percent in June
19  Aug

US structural pipe and tube imports up 14.9 percent in June