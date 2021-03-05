US mechanical tubing exports down 11.3 percent in December

Friday, 05 March 2021 20:44:43 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 3,288 mt in December 2020, down 11.3 percent from November but up 21.4 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $9.6 million in December, compared to $10.7 million in the previous month and $8.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in December with 2,435 mt, compared to 2,573 mt in November and 1,737 mt in December 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in December.