﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US manufacturing PMI declines again in December

Wednesday, 04 January 2023 21:51:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector contracted in December for the second consecutive month following a 29-month period of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The December Manufacturing PMI registered 48.4 percent, 0.6 percentage point lower than the 49 percent recorded in November. Regarding the overall economy, this figure indicates contraction after 30 straight months of expansion. The Manufacturing PMI figure is the lowest since May 2020, when it registered 43.5 percent. Index breakdown:

Index December level  November level 
New Orders 45.2 47.2
Production 48.5 51.5
Prices 39.4 43
Backlog of Orders 41.4 40
Employment 51.4 48.4
Supplier Deliveries   45.1 47.2
Inventories 51.8 50.9
New Export Orders 46.2 48.4
Imports 45.1 46.6

The two manufacturing industries that reported growth in December are: primary metals; and petroleum and coal products.

The 13 industries reporting contraction in December, in the following order, are: wood products; fabricated metal products; chemical products; paper products; plastics and rubber products; electrical equipment, appliances and components; furniture and related products; apparel, leather and allied products; computer and electronic products; machinery; food, beverage and tobacco products; transportation equipment; and miscellaneous manufacturing.


Tags: US North America Manufacturing 

Similar articles

ISM: US manufacturing sector to continue improving in 2023

15 Dec | Steel News

Orders for US new manufactured goods up 1 percent in October

05 Dec | Steel News

US manufacturing sector contracts in November after 29 months of growth

01 Dec | Steel News

US manufacturing PMI drops slightly in October

01 Nov | Steel News

New orders for US manufactured goods virtually unchanged in August

04 Oct | Steel News

US manufacturing PMI drops 1.9 percentage points in September

03 Oct | Steel News

New orders for US manufactured goods drop 1 percent in July

02 Sep | Steel News

US manufacturing PMI remains unchanged in August

01 Sep | Steel News

New orders for US manufactured goods up 2 percent in June

03 Aug | Steel News

US manufacturing PMI down 0.2 percentage points in July

01 Aug | Steel News