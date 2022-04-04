US manufacturing PMI declines 1.5 percentage points in March

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in March, with the overall economy achieving a 22nd consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.
The March Manufacturing PMI registered 57.1 percent, a decrease of 1.5 percentage points from the February reading of 58.6 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 22nd month in a row after a contraction in April and May 2020. This is the lowest reading since September 2020 (55.4 percent). Index breakdown:
|Index
|March level
|February level
|New Orders
|53.8
|61.7
|Production
|54.5
|58.5
|Prices
|87.1
|75.6
|Backlog of Orders
|60
|65
|Employment
|56.3
|52.9
|Supplier Deliveries
|65.4
|66.1
|Inventories
|55.5
|53.6
|New Export Orders
|53.2
|57.1
|Imports
|51.8
|55.4
Fifteen manufacturing industries reported growth in March, in the following order: apparel, leather and allied products; furniture and related products; food, beverage and tobacco products; electrical equipment, appliances and components; miscellaneous manufacturing; machinery; textile mills; transportation equipment; fabricated metal products; paper products; chemical products; computer and electronic products; nonmetallic mineral products; primary metals; and plastics and rubber products.
The two industries reporting a decrease in March compared to February are: wood products; and petroleum and coal products.