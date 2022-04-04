﻿
English
US manufacturing PMI declines 1.5 percentage points in March

Monday, 04 April 2022 20:06:45 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in March, with the overall economy achieving a 22nd consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The March Manufacturing PMI registered 57.1 percent, a decrease of 1.5 percentage points from the February reading of 58.6 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 22nd month in a row after a contraction in April and May 2020. This is the lowest reading since September 2020 (55.4 percent). Index breakdown:

Index March level  February level 
New Orders 53.8 61.7
Production 54.5 58.5
Prices 87.1 75.6
Backlog of Orders 60 65
Employment 56.3 52.9
Supplier Deliveries 65.4 66.1
Inventories 55.5 53.6
New Export Orders  53.2 57.1
Imports 51.8 55.4

Fifteen manufacturing industries reported growth in March, in the following order: apparel, leather and allied products; furniture and related products; food, beverage and tobacco products; electrical equipment, appliances and components; miscellaneous manufacturing; machinery; textile mills; transportation equipment; fabricated metal products; paper products; chemical products; computer and electronic products; nonmetallic mineral products; primary metals; and plastics and rubber products.

The two industries reporting a decrease in March compared to February are: wood products; and petroleum and coal products.


