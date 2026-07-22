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US issues preliminary results of CVD review on certain pipe and tube from China

Wednesday, 22 July 2026 23:58:48 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of the administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on light-walled rectangular pipe and tube (LWR pipe and tube) from China for the period between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

The DOC preliminarily determined that countervailable subsidies were provided to producers and exporters of LWR pipe and tube from China during the period of review.

The DOC has preliminarily determined a net countervailable subsidy rate of 76.07 percent for Hangzhou Ailong Metal Products Co., Ltd. (Hangzhou Ailong), the sole mandatory respondent in the review. The rate is based entirely on facts available with adverse inferences. The all-others rate, established in the original investigation, remains at 15.28 percent. Additionally, the DOC has rescinded this review with respect to 40 companies that had no reviewable entries of subject merchandise during the period of review.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7306.61.50.00 and 7306.61.70.60 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: China North America Far East 

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