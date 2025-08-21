US issues preliminary results of CCR of CVD on CORE from S. Korea

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of the changed circumstances review (CCR) of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on certain corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE) from South Korea with respect to Dongkuk Coated Metal Co., Ltd. (Dongkuk CM).

The DOC has preliminary found that Dongkuk CM is not the successor-in-interest to Dongkuk Steel Mill Co., Ltd. (Old Dongkuk Steel) and Old Dongkuk Steel's exclusion from the order does not apply to Dongkuk CM. The DOC intends to issue the final results of this CCR, which will include its analysis of any written comments, no later than November 17, 2025, unless otherwise extended.