US issues preliminary results of AD review on HRC from South Korea

Wednesday, 02 November 2022 12:27:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on certain hot rolled steel flat products (HRC) from South Korea.

During the review period from October 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021, South Korean steel producers, except POSCO, were found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 0.91 percent for Hyundai Steel Company and 12 other companies, while dumping margin is at zero percent for POSCO as it did not make sales of the subject product at less than normal value during the given period.

The preliminary antidumping duty is applicable from November 1.