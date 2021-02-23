US issues preliminary result of CVD review on HRC from Hyundai Steel

Tuesday, 23 February 2021 14:46:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the affirmative preliminary results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on certain hot rolled steel flat products from South Korea.

The DOC preliminarily determined that South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel received a countervailable subsidy at 0.51 percent for the period of January 1, 2018, through December 31, 2018.

The final result of investigation is expected to be announced within the 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.