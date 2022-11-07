﻿
US issues preliminary CVD on PC strand from Turkey

Monday, 07 November 2022 14:36:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from Turkey.

Accordingly, the DOC has preliminarily determined that Turkish supplier Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayi A.Ş. received countervailable subsidy rates at 96.33 percent for the period of September 9, 2020, through December 31, 2021.

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.

The preliminary countervailing duties for the country are applicable from November 4. 


