﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US issues preliminary AD review results on PC strand from Thailand

Monday, 07 February 2022 12:23:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from Thailand.

During the review period from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020, Thai producers were found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 0.98 percent for the country.

The antidumping duty for the country is applicable from February 4.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7312.10.3010 and 7312.10.3012 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


Tags: wire   longs  quotas & duties  North America  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08 Feb

US issues final results of AD review on rebar from Turkey
04 Feb

US DOC issues final results of AD review of cut-to-length plate from S. Korea, Italy
25 Jan

US issues final results of CVD review on corrosion-resistant steel from S. Korea
10 Jan

US issues preliminary AD review results on circular welded pipe from UAE
10 Jan

US DOC amends its AD orders for rebar from Turkey again