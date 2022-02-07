US issues preliminary AD review results on PC strand from Thailand

Monday, 07 February 2022 12:23:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from Thailand.

During the review period from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020, Thai producers were found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 0.98 percent for the country.

The antidumping duty for the country is applicable from February 4.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7312.10.3010 and 7312.10.3012 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).