US issues preliminary AD decision on rebar from Turkey

Friday, 16 August 2024 14:14:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative reviews of the antidumping duty orders on reinforcing steel bar (rebar) from Turkey.

During the review period from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, some Turkey producers were found to have made sales of the given products at less than normal value. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 1.05 percent for Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş./Çolakoğlu Dış Ticaret A.Ş and Kaptan Demir Çelik Endüstrisi Ve Ticaret A.Ş./Kaptan Metal Dış Ticaret Ve Nakliyat A.Ş, and zero percent for İçdaş Çelik Enerji Tersane ve Ulaşım Sanayi A.Ş.

In addition, the DOC has rescinded the review on imports of the given product for Diler Dış Ticaret A.Ş. (Diler), Ekinciler Demir ve Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. (Ekinciler) and Habaş Sinai ve Tibbi Gazlar İstihsal Endüstrisi A.Ş. (Habaş), which had made no shipments of rebar into the US during the period of review.

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.


