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US issues final results of CVD sunset review on wire mesh from Mexico

Thursday, 02 July 2026 17:29:27 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued the final results of the expedited first sunset review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on standard steel welded wire mesh (wire mesh) from Mexico, determining that revocation of the order would likely lead to continuation or recurrence of countervailable subsidies.

Net countervailable subsidy rates likely to prevail if the order were revoked are 1.03 percent for Aceromex S.A. De C.V., 102.10 percent for Deacero S.A.P.I. de C.V., and 1.03 percent for all others.

The CVD order on wire mesh from Mexico was originally issued on April 12, 2021. The sunset review was initiated on March 2, 2026, and the final results were published in the Federal Register on July 1, 2026.


Tags: Mexico US North America 

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