Friday, 27 August 2021 15:53:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the administrative review on the countervailing duties (CVD) on imports of certain hot rolled steel flat products (HRC) from South Korea during the period January 1, 2018, through December 31, 2018.

The subsidy rates for Hyundai Steel was set at 0.51 percent, above de minimis, in line with the preliminary results announced in February this year.