Tuesday, 12 December 2023 14:50:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain corrosion-resistant steel products from Taiwan for the period between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Taiwan-based China Steel Corporation and seven other companies’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review, while Xxentria Technology Materials Company had no shipments of the subject products.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 0.71 percent for China Steel Corporation and the other seven companies.

The final antidumping duties for the country are applicable from December 8.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7210.30.0030, 7210.30.0060, 7210.41.0000, 7210.49.0030, 7210.49.0040, 7210.49.0045, 7210.49.0091, 7210.49.0095, 7210.61.0000, 7210.69.0000, 7210.70.6030, 7210.70.6060, 7210.70.6090, 7210.90.6000, 7210.90.9000, 7212.20.0000, 7212.30.1030, 7212.30.1090, 7212.30.3000, 7212.30.5000, 7212.40.1000, 7212.40.5000, 7212.50.0000, and 7212.60.0000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).