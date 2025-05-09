US issues final results of AD review on CORE from Taiwan

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE) from Taiwan for the period between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

The DOC has determined that certain corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE) from Taiwan are being sold in the US at less than normal value during the given period. The DOC has calculated estimated weighted-average dumping margins of zero percent for Sheng You Steel Co., Ltd, 0.99 percent for Prosperity Tieh Enterprise Co., Ltd and Great Grandeul Steel Company Limited (Samoa).

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margins were determined at zero percent for Sheng Yu Steel Co, 1.63 percent for Prosperity Tieh Enterprise Co., and Great Grandeul Steel Company Limited (Samoa).