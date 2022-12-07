﻿
US issues final CVD review results on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea’s POSCO 

Wednesday, 07 December 2022 17:56:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate products from South Korea for the period between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020. 

The final subsidy rate is at 0.31 percent for South Korean steelmaker POSCO, de minimis, in line with the preliminary results announced on June 3. 

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7208.40.3030, 7208.40.3060, 7208.51.0030, 7208.51.0045, 7208.51.0060, 7208.52.0000, 7211.13.0000, 7211.14.0030, 7211.14.0045, 7225.40.1110, 7225.40.1180, 7225.40.3005, 7225.40.3050, 7226.20.0000, and 7226.91.5000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS). 

 


