US issues final AD duty on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea’s POSCO

Wednesday, 12 October 2022 15:05:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate products from South Korea for the period between May 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that South Korean steelmaker POSCO’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 2.59 percent for the company.

According to the preliminary results, the antidumping duty was at 2.80 percent for POSCO.

The final antidumping duty for the country is applicable from October 12.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7208.40.3030, 7208.40.3060, 7208.51.0030, 7208.51.0045, 7208.51.0060, 7208.52.0000, 7211.13.0000, 7211.14.0030, 7211.14.0045, 7225.40.1110, 7225.40.1180, 7225.40.3005, 7225.40.3050, 7226.20.0000, and 7226.91.5000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


