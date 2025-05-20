 |  Login 
US HDG imports up 7.5 percent in March from February

Tuesday, 20 May 2025 03:14:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheets totaled 168,963 mt in March this year, up 7.5 percent from February and down 34.9 percent from March last year. By value, HDG imports totaled $197.3 million in March this year, compared to $181.3 million in the previous month and $307.5 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HDG from Austria in March with 6,382 mt, compared to 4,285 mt in February and 14,551 mt in March last year. Other top sources of imported HDG in March include Germany with 6,382 mt, Japan with 3,072 mt, Indonesia with 2,773 mt, and Belgium with 2,035 mt.


