US HDG imports up 17.2 percent in January from December

Thursday, 13 March 2025 17:29:03 (GMT+3)

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheets totaled 192,259 mt in January this year, up 17.2 percent from December and down 0.9 percent from January last year. By value, HDG imports totaled $222.2 million in January this year, compared to $177.4 million in the previous month and $231.1 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in January with 78,165 mt, compared to 57,119 mt in December and 84,350 mt in January last year. Other top sources of imported HDG in January include Brazil with 34,221 mt, Mexico with 17,555 mt, the Netherlands with 10,950 mt, and South Korea with 10,024 mt.


