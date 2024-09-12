US HDG imports down 2.1 percent in July from June

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheets totaled 233,792 mt in July this year, down 2.1 percent from June and up 41.1 percent from July last year. By value, HDG imports totaled $279.31 million in July this year, compared to $281.24 million in the previous month and $215.2 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in July, with 74,055 mt, compared to 79,435 mt in June and 69,013 mt in July last year. Other top sources of imported HDG in July include Brazil, with 26,862 mt; Mexico, with 26,856 mt; South Korea, with 19,865 mt; and South Africa, with 13,367 mt.