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US HDG exports down 3.4 percent in August 2026 from July

Wednesday, 14 October 2026 18:15:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dip galvanized sheets totaled 102,725 mt in August this year, down 3.4 percent from July and up 1.0 percent from August 2025. By value, HDG exports totaled $158.1 million in August, compared to $160.9 million in the previous month and $148.8 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in August with 64,579 mt, compared to 69,064 mt in July and 57,191 mt in August last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 37,754 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in August.

Tags: Galvanized Flats Mexico Canada US North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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