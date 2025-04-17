US HDG imports down 18.3 percent in February from January

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheets totaled 157,157 mt in February this year, down 18.3 percent from January and down 26.8 percent from February last year. By value, HDG imports totaled $181.3 million in February this year, compared to $222.2 million in the previous month and $252.2 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in February with 66,604 mt, compared to 78,165 mt in January and 86,277 mt in February last year. Other top sources of imported HDG in February include South Africa with 17,652 mt, the UAE with 11,260 mt, Australia with 10,224 mt, and Mexico with 8,142 mt.