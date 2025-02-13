US HDG imports down 15.7 percent in December from November

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheets totaled 164,006 mt in December this year, down 15.7 percent from November and down 6.5 percent from December last year. By value, HDG imports totaled $177.4 million in December this year, compared to $210.2 million in the previous month and $202.4 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in December with 57,119 mt, compared to 59,059 mt in November and 61,672 mt in December last year. Other top sources of imported HDG in December include Mexico with 20,741 mt, Vietnam with 16,165 mt, South Africa with 14,598 mt, and the UAE with 11,525 mt.