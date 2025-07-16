 |  Login 
US HDG exports up 6.5 percent in May 2025

Wednesday, 16 July 2025 20:03:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 103,148 mt in May this year up 6.5 percent month on month and down 22.0 percent year on year. By value, HDG exports totaled $151.9 million in May this year, compared to $143.9 million in the previous month and $188.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in May with 62,074 mt, compared to 63,270 mt in April and 71,298 mt in May last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 40,374 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in May.


