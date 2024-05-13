US HDG exports up 6.2 percent in March from February

Monday, 13 May 2024 11:42:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 127,977 mt in March this year, up 6.2 percent month on month and up 4.7 percent year on year. By value, HDG exports totaled $176.8 million in March this year, compared to $169.2 million in the previous month and $160.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in March with 70,635 mt, compared to 65,146 mt in February and 51,524 mt in March last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 56,295 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in March.