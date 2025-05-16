US HDG exports up 4.9 percent in March from February

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 118,800 mt in March this year up 4.9 percent month on month and down 7.2 percent year on year. By value, HDG exports totaled $170.4 million in March this year, compared to $164.3 million in the previous month and $176.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in March with 66,475 mt, compared to 65,412 mt in February and 70,635 mt in March last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 51,619 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in March.