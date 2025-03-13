 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US HDG exports up 40.1 percent in January from December

Thursday, 13 March 2025 01:24:21 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 128,780 mt in January this year up 40.1 month on month and down 3.7 percent year on year. By value, HDG exports totaled $184.9 million in January this year, compared to $129.1 million in the previous month and $186.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in January with 74,123 mt, compared to 56,785 mt in December and 68,831 mt in January last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 54,058 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in January.


Tags: Galvanized Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Canada retaliates against US with reciprocal steel tariffs

13 Mar | Steel News

Anshan Steel and Bengang keep their HRC prices stable for April

13 Mar | Flats and Slab

AISI president pledges support as Section 232 tariffs on US steel imports go into effect

12 Mar | Steel News

US steel exports up 27.3 percent in January from December

11 Mar | Steel News

Coated and CR steel prices rise in Turkey amid firmer HRC, temporarily limited supply

11 Mar | Flats and Slab

Baosteel keeps local HRC prices stable for April

11 Mar | Flats and Slab

US Steel groups pledge support for steel tariffs, applaud actions taken by Trump Administration

10 Mar | Steel News

US flat steel prices continue higher ahead of a further round of Mexico-Canada tariff delays

07 Mar | Flats and Slab

CRC and HDG prices in Europe rise steadily amid higher HRC quotes, trade still subdued

07 Mar | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 10, 2025

06 Mar | Flats and Slab