US HDG exports up 40.1 percent in January from December

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 128,780 mt in January this year up 40.1 month on month and down 3.7 percent year on year. By value, HDG exports totaled $184.9 million in January this year, compared to $129.1 million in the previous month and $186.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in January with 74,123 mt, compared to 56,785 mt in December and 68,831 mt in January last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 54,058 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in January.