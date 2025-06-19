 |  Login 
US HDG exports down 18.4 percent in April from March

Thursday, 19 June 2025 09:09:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 96,895 mt in April this year down 18.4 percent month on month and down 32.9 percent year on year. By value, HDG exports totaled $143.9 million in April this year, compared to $170.5 million in the previous month and $200.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in April with 63,270 mt, compared to 66,475 mt in March and 80,730 mt in April last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 33,109 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in April.


